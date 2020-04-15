LyondellBasell (LYB -7.5% ) opens lower after reporting preliminary Q1 net income of $110M-$180M and adjusted EBITDA of $610M-$680M.

In response to lower demand for certain products, the company has temporarily idled production at several small plants in the Advanced Polymer Solutions segment serving automotive end markets and appropriately reduced production rates at other plants.

LyondellBasell says it is postponing selected growth projects and planned maintenance, including slowing construction activities on the PO/TBA plant in Houston, which it expects will cut planned 2020 capital spending by ~20% from prior guidance of $2.4B to a current outlook of $1.9B.

Total debt as of March 31 was $13.7B with available liquidity of $3.2B, including $1.8B in cash holdings; the company is evaluating a debt issuance to be utilized for general corporate purposes including to increase liquidity and manage short-term debt maturities.