Benchmark has upgraded cinema chain Marcus (MCS +3.1% ) to Buy, with an eye to liquidity and a slowdown in spending that suggests the chain can "make it through the year."

The firm expects virus treatment options will improve, and that in the long term moviegoers will flock back to cinemas for a strong film slate (including releases like Wonder Woman: 1984, Black Widow, Top Gun: Maverick, Mulan and others) and a need for escapism.

Meanwhile, Marcus has reached a "significant reduction in monthly cash burn," and after some "transitory" headwinds Benchmark expects a growth reset in 2021.

It has a $15 price target, implying 14% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish overall, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.