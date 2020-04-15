The Bank of Canada keeps its overnight rate at 0.25%, indicating that's the lowest it will go, and starts two new programs to keep markets functioning.

The loonie slides 1.3% against the greenback; iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) drops 3.4% .

The BoC will purchase up to C$50B of provincial bonds and unveils a program to acquire up to C$10B in investment-grade corporate bonds in the secondary market.

The two new programs will be put in place in coming week.

Enhances term repo facility to permit funding for up to 24 months.

Will continue to purchase at least C$5B in Canadian government securities per week in the secondary markets and "will increase the level of purchases as required to maintain proper functioning of the government bond market."

Will also temporarily boost the amount of Treasury Bills it acquires at auctions to up to 40%, effective immediately.

Canada's central bank estimates Q1 real activity fell 1%-3% and expects Q2 activity to fall 15%-30% vs. Q4 2019.

