Pentair (PNR -3.5% ) announces the appointment of Bob Fishman as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Accounting Officer. He will join Pentair on April 20 and is expected to assume the roles on May 1.

Prior to joining Pentair, Mr. Fishman was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer for NCR Corporation.

Company also announced the appointment of Mario D’Ovidio as Executive Vice President and President of the Consumer Solutions segment; and promotion of Jerome Pedretti to Executive Vice President and President of the Industrial & Flow Technologies segment.