Diana Shipping (DSX -9.8% ) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Calipso, for a period until minimum October 15, 2020 up to maximum December 31, 2020 at $4,750 per day for the first 45 days of the charter period and $8,250 per day for the balance of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The charter commenced on April 13, 2020.

This employment is anticipated to generate ~$1.34M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.