D.A. Davidson lifts Canada Goose (GOOS -2.4% ) to a Buy rating from Neutral as it takes a more constructive view of the retailer.

"Until now, our rating was premised on concerns surrounding the weakening wholesale channel, coupled with high inventory levels, while at the same time the stock was highly valued. We now believe the wholesale weakness is discounted into the stock price and the inventory overhang could recede as the COVID crisis abates. Key reasons for our upgrade include 1) an inventory overhang turns from a negative into a positive, 2) we like the set-up of FY21 due to tailwind comparisons, and 3) the company has a solid balance sheet and liquidity position."

The firm hikes its price target on GOOS to $30 from $20 to rep 40% upside potential. The average sell-side PT is $26.50.