TuanChe rallies 10.7% post Q4 results

TuanChe (TC +10.7%) reports Q4 revenue decline of 19.3% Y/Y to RMB182.8M.
Gross margin increased 20 bps to 72.3%.
Adj. EBITDA was a loss of RMB57.8M compared with a gain of RMB8.5M Y/Y.
Quarterly number of auto shows organized decreased by 3% Y/Y to 321 auto shows in 149 cities from 331 auto shows in 167 cities across China.
Quarterly number of automobile sales transactions facilitated decreased by 13% Y/Y to 102,472.
Quarterly Gross Merchandise Volume of new automobiles sold decreased by 16.1% Y/Y to RMB13.5B.
Geographic coverage of sales operations sites further expanded to 148 cities (+7.2% Y/Y).
The Company had cash and equivalents of RMB193.9M and net cash used in operating activities was RMB27.1M.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had repurchased 427,738 ADSs for ~$2M under this program.
Q1 2020 Outlook: The Company expects net revenues of ~RMB9-10M, representing ~Y/Y decrease of 92.7%-91.9%, mainly due to suspension of offline sales events in February and March as a result the COVID-19 pandemic.
Previously: TuanChe EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (April 15)
Now read: iMedia Brands +2.5% on Q4 results »