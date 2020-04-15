AMC -4.4% as Imperial is latest to downgrade

  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 4.4% after its latest downgrade, to In Line at Imperial.
  • The heavily levered cinema chain can still avoid the fate of bankruptcy, analyst David Miller says - but it's "too close to call."
  • He figures theaters will be closed amid pandemic response measures until June 9, and "there will be very little film product to show, even if the properties do re-open." (Contrast that with Benchmark's view that at least a strong slate will be awaiting returning moviegoers.)
  • But analysis overall is difficult for AMC as "too many wild cards have emerged of late."
  • He's cut his price target to $2 from $7, vs. a current price of $2.08.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.