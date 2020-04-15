AMC -4.4% as Imperial is latest to downgrade
Apr. 15, 2020 10:39 AM ETAMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC)AMCBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is down 4.4% after its latest downgrade, to In Line at Imperial.
- The heavily levered cinema chain can still avoid the fate of bankruptcy, analyst David Miller says - but it's "too close to call."
- He figures theaters will be closed amid pandemic response measures until June 9, and "there will be very little film product to show, even if the properties do re-open." (Contrast that with Benchmark's view that at least a strong slate will be awaiting returning moviegoers.)
- But analysis overall is difficult for AMC as "too many wild cards have emerged of late."
- He's cut his price target to $2 from $7, vs. a current price of $2.08.