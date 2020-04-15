Energy (XLE -6.7% ) tumbles to the bottom of the early S&P sector standings, now down 7.2% for the week but up 8% since the end of March.

Today's selling comes after WTI crude touched a fresh YTD low $19.20/bbl before returning to its flatline at $20.11/bbl and then turning lower again, after the International Energy Agency forecast a record plunge in oil demand despite the recent OPEC+ agreement to cut production.

Notable movers include producers NBL -14.8% , APA -11.4% , OXY -10.6% , DVN -9.6% , HES -9.6% , COP -8.7% , RDS.A -7.6% , BP -6.7% , XOM -6.2% , MRO -6.1% .

Oilfield servicers also are hit hard: HP -10.1% , FTI -10% , HAL -9.3% , SLB -8.5% , BKR -6% .

Among pipeline names: OKE -8.2% , ET -7.8% , EPD -7.4% , KMI -6.8% , PAA -6.4% , MMP -6.4% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, DRIP, XES