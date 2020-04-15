Energy (XLE -6.7%) tumbles to the bottom of the early S&P sector standings, now down 7.2% for the week but up 8% since the end of March.
Today's selling comes after WTI crude touched a fresh YTD low $19.20/bbl before returning to its flatline at $20.11/bbl and then turning lower again, after the International Energy Agency forecast a record plunge in oil demand despite the recent OPEC+ agreement to cut production.
Notable movers include producers NBL -14.8%, APA -11.4%, OXY -10.6%, DVN -9.6%, HES -9.6%, COP -8.7%, RDS.A -7.6%, BP -6.7%, XOM -6.2%, MRO -6.1%.
Oilfield servicers also are hit hard: HP -10.1%, FTI -10%, HAL -9.3%, SLB -8.5%, BKR -6%.
Among pipeline names: OKE -8.2%, ET -7.8%, EPD -7.4%, KMI -6.8%, PAA -6.4%, MMP -6.4%.