'Crazy to own bonds' - Dalio

With Davos-like events on hold for the foreseeable future, Ray Dalio is holding court on Bloomberg this morning.

The man who top-ticked the market earlier this year with his "cash is trash" comment (from Davos, no less), is now saying folks would have to be "pretty crazy" to hold bonds (the 10-year Treasury yield is down 11 basis points today to 0.64%).

Somewhat at odds with that sentiment, he's also expecting a $5T hit to the $23T U.S. economy and $20T hit to the global economy.

Looking at the other side of the pandemic panic, Dalio expects one result will be a vast cutback in globalization. "We operated in a world that was globally and we bought it where it was most efficiently produced. That won't happen again. You'll produce it at home."