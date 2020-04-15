Progressive's (NYSE:PGR) incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses in March reflect a decrease in auto accident frequency as a result of COVID-19 restrictions and were in part offset by $103M of reserve increases.

March loss/LAE ratio was 54.0 vs. 69.7 in February.

March combined ratio of 77.1% falls from 87.0% in the year-ago quarter.

March NPW of $2.86B falls 3% Y/Y and NPE of $2.94B rises 10%.

The Y/Y reduction in March NPW reflects decreases in new applications and average written premiums per policy, as well as a $110.5M reduction in PGR's transportation network company business NPW.

March net income of $318.6M, or 54 cents per share, jumps 64% Y/Y from $194.8M, or 33 cents per share, in March 2019.

Companywide, policies in force in March rose to 22.9M, up 9% Y/Y.

Q1 EPS of $1.17 trails the consensus of $1.45 and declines from $1.83 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net premiums written of $9.87B rises 7% Y/Y and net premiums earned of $9.43B increases 11% Y/Y.

Q1 combined ratio of 86.9% improves from 88.8% a year earlier.

Previously: Progressive EPS misses by $0.06, misses on net premiums earned (April 15)