The Providence Service (PRSC -2.4% ) announced that its subsidiary, LogistiCare Solutions, has appointed Kenneth W. Wilson as the COO, effective May 4, 2020.

Mr. Wilson will replace LogistiCare’s Acting COO, Albert Cortina, who will continue to support the organization in a consultative role.

“Given Kenny’s track record building high performing teams, reviving operations, and unifying commercial sales and operational functions, I am confident that he will help us drive transformational growth at LogistiCare,” said Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and CEO of Providence and LogistiCare.