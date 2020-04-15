Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser warns that elevated inventory levels are a major concern for Boot Barn (BOOT -12.7% ) with demand likely to take a hit due to the pandemic.

"We believe BOOT will be forced to aggressively promote to right-size inventory levels, significantly pressuring gross margin over the upcoming quarters," says Poser.

Poser lowers gross margin estimates on Boot Barn for upcoming quarters to reflect the inventory pressure. The EPS estimate for FY20 is reduced to $1.57 from $1.64 vs. $1.66 consensus. There is also caution sounded on Boot Barn's decision to keep some stores open with reduced hours due to the reputational risk if it's traced back that a customer or employee became sick due to exposure at a store.

Susquehanna drops its rating on Boot Barn to Negative from Neutral and keeps a price target of $11 vs. the average sell-side PT of $24.83. Boot Barn has traded in a 52-week range of $8.03 to $48.11 and recently swapped hands at $14.43.