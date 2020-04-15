New Gold (NGD -4.3% ) reports Q1 production results and withdraws 2020 production guidance due to uncertainty over COVID-19's impact on future operations.

Q1 consolidated production totaled 103,435 gold equiv. oz., consisting of 66,790 oz. of gold, 131,417 oz. of silver and 18.5M lbs. of copper, with average realized prices of $1,458/oz. of gold and $2.56/lb. of copper.

New Gold says the Rainy River mine in Ontario produced 51,106 gold equiv. oz. in Q1, down 1.5% Q/Q and 17.9% Y/Y; operations were suspended for 14 days to combat the pandemic before resuming operations on April 3.

The New Afton mine produced 52,329 gold equiv. oz., which included 16,409 oz. of gold and 18.5M lbs. of copper; the gold equiv. total was up 5.7% Q/Q but down 14% Y/Y.

The company says its available liquidity rose to ~$600M following completion of the strategic partnership with the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan.