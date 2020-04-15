The FDA has signed off on Fast Track status for Yantai, China-based RemeGen's lead drug RC18 for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
RC18 (telitacicept) is a recombinant TACI-Fc (transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor) fusion protein with a dual-targeting mechanism that inhibits the development and survival of plasma cells and mature B cells, both of which play key roles in certain autoimmune disorders including SLE.
Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.
