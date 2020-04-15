On a morning heavy with cinema-chain ratings updates (AMC, Marcus), IMAX is down 3.3% alongside the broader market, and MKM Partners has trimmed its price target.

There's heightened risk from the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about when theaters might open up again, the firm says in reducing its target to $20 from $24.

That's still 99% upside as of right now, and MKM is keeping a Buy rating on what might be the safest play among theaters, analyst Eric Handler says - the company has enough cash on hand to cover almost a year of no revenues, and it has a healthy presence in China, which could resume faster than the U.S.: "Schools in China are looking to re-open in late April, which means theaters might be able to follow in early- to mid-May."

Sell-side analysts and Seeking Alpha authors alike are Bullish on the stock, while it has a Quant Rating of Bearish.