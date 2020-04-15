Green Plains (GPRE -7.2% ) starts its high protein ingredient production facility from its biorefinery in Shenandoah, Iowa, with an investment of ~$38M

“The completion of our first high protein ingredient production project represents a major milestone in our strategy to diversify our earnings and transition towards the creation of more sustainable high value products,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains.

The high protein feed ingredient is expected to provide an initial uplift of ~15 to 20 cents per gallon to the overall margin structure.

Shenandoah now has an annual production capacity of up to 50k tons and has increased the annual corn oil production capacity by 20%.