AngloGold Ashanti (AU -2.5% ) says its operations are beginning to restart in Argentina, Brazil and South Africa following the lifting of lockdowns related to COVID-19.

AngloGold says the Cerro Vanguardia mine, its sole operation in Argentina, successfully restarted milling operations on April 6 and has ramped up capacity with a smaller staff.

The company received permission for a limited restart of its South African operations, but the Mponeng underground operation remains suspended during the lockdown which is expected to continue to April 30.

Operations in Brazil continue as they do in Australia, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Guinea, Ghana and Mali, while exploration work in the U.S. has been suspended.