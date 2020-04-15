Apple (AAPL -1.3% ) has used a virtual launch party rather than the usual splashy event to unveil its newest iPhone, a midline entry that harks back to older designs.

The new iPhone SE lists for $399 - about 40% less than the regular iPhone - and updates the smaller-screen/home button design of years past with newer internals.

It comes about four years after another major Apple move into budget phones, the first iPhone SE (also $399 at the time). It's set for availability on April 24.

The new version includes juicier specs but still lacks the line's top-end features: Its main camera has a single lens (vs. the dual- and triple-lens systems in more expensive iPhones), and it's got a home button that has been displace in newer phones that also feature face unlocking.