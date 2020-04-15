GCP Applied Technologies (GCP -7.0% ) has withdrawn its FY20 outlook, due to the global disruption and uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Company provided its expectation regarding 1Q20 results; Net sales of ~$217M (+29% Y/Y) vs. $212.8M consensus, North America sales up 5% Y/Y; adj. EBITDA* of ~$25M; adj. EBIT of ~$14M (+17% Y/Y); and adj. EPS of ~$0.09 (+29% Y/Y) vs $0.04 consensus.

Company expects cash balance at the end of 1Q20 to be ~$320M.

Company to release first quarter 2020 results on May 6, 2020.