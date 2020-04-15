Another day, another raised price target and all-time stock-price high for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) - now up 3.6% even as the S&P slips nearly 3% .

Today's bump comes from Cowen, which has increased its target to $445 from $425 (implying another 3.8% upside for the recently soaring stock).

Netflix is set to report earnings next Tuesday (April 21), and Cowen is looking for a strong quarter pushed by strong original content and a "captive audience" from the pandemic.

The company should see a positive for net subscription adds and "we expect the benefit to carry forward into the out years," analyst John Blackledge says.