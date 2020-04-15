ETFs chalk up inflows for seven straight months - Refinitiv/Lipper

ETF March inflows total $5.8B, according to Refinitiv Lipper's head of research services, Tom Roseen.

Authorized participants — those investors who actually create and redeem ETF shares — were net purchasers of stock and mixed-asset ETFs for the sixth month in seven adding $25.5B into equity ETF coffers.

But for the first month in 17, they were redeemers of bond ETFs, withdrawing $19.7B for March.

APs withdrew money from world equity ETFS (-$11.6B), sector equity ETFs (-$2.1M) and mixed-asset ETFs (-$756M), while putting new money into USDE ETFs (+$36.9B) and alternatives ETFs (+$3.1B).