Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) says it will give oil companies searching for places to store crude the chance to ship barrels on its Seaway pipeline from the Gulf Coast to Cushing, Okla.

Enterprise said in a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it will offer service on its Seaway system from its Katy station in Fort Bend county, Tex., to Cushing.

The company says the space to be used to send barrels represents previously unused capacity on the pipeline system, and barrels will still be shipped in the other direction to the Houston area.

The Seaway legacy pipe has a capacity of 400K bbl/day while Seaway Twin can ship 450K bbl/day of oil.

Seaway is not the only line responding to the need for storage, as Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is offering storage on its Gray Oak crude system in Texas.