Exxon Mobil (XOM -6.8% ) says it is increasing production of the raw materials needed to make medical masks, gowns and hand santizer for medical personnel and first responders to help combat COVID-19.

Exxon says it has increased capability to manufacture specialized polypropylene, used in masks and gowns, by about ~1K tons/month, enough to enable production of as many as 200M masks or 20M gowns.

The company also has lifted production of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) by 3K tons, enough to enable output of as many as 50M four-oz. bottles of medical-grade hand sanitizer.

The additional polypropylene will be made at its sites in Baytown, Tex.; Baton Rouge, La.; and Singapore, while production of rubbing alcohol is being maximized at its Baton Rouge site.