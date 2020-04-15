Bargain-hunters and bulls have driven Abbott (ABT +2.0% ) back to pre-market plunge levels. Shares are currently exchanging hands at ~$91, within 1% of its all-time high of $91.86 on January 22.

The company was running at full stride prior to the COVID-19 crash. Earlier today, it announced the release of its third coronavirus test. Considering its sales and marketing muscle, it is poised to capture a considerable slice of the U.S. market.