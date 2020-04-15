Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it will pause drilling work off Australia's southeast coast for the rest of the year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We've had to adjust work plans so we can focus on keeping our workforce safe and maintain our critical operations and supply of energy to Australia," the company says.

Exxon says it completed drilling of two wells at the West Barracouta project in the Bass Strait and work would continue on the construction of infrastructure to link the development back to the existing Barracouta field.

West Barracouta is a 50-50 joint venture between Exxon and BHP.