Apparently, investors have the appetite for short-term U.S. Treasurys at today's cash management bill auctions after the recent backup in yields triggered by a surge in front-end supply.

via Bloomberg.

The U.S. Treasury sells $30B in 103-day cash management bills at a yield of 0.165%; that follows the sale of $40B of the same duration CMBs at a yield of 0.2% on April 8.

Also, the Treasury sells $30B in 154-day CMBs at a yield of 0.19%; that's after the sale of $40B of the same duration CMBs at a yield of 0.25% on April 8.

“It appears that Treasury has created a de facto 5-month bill to aid in financing during this extraordinary period and we expect that they will remain a weekly fixture until coupon auction sizes are increased materially and funding is shifted out the curve," Jefferies economist Thomas Simons wrote in a note Tuesday.

