Vistra (VST -6.9% ) increases the size of its battery energy storage project at the site of its Oakland Power Plant.

The battery will now have a capacity of 36.25 megawatts/145 megawatt-hours instead of the previously announced capacity of 20 MW/80 MWh.

Vistra anticipates the storage project to enter commercial operations by January 2022.

The battery system will be a partial replacement for the aging 165-MW jet fuel-fired plant, which is currently on a Reliability Must-Run contract with the California Independent System Operator.

Vistra plans to eventually retire the existing units at Oakland Power Plant and develop additional energy storage projects on the site.