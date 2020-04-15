This morning saw Q1 earnings results from Citigroup, Bank of America, U.S. Bancorp, and PNC Financial, with all reporting sizable misses, and all their share prices sharply lower after management kitchen-sinked the quarter with big additions to loan-loss provisions. Those provisions could turn to future profits should the economic downturn not be as bad as feared. Alternatively, the provisioning could also prove conservative. The betting is on conservative at the moment.

Also reporting, also boosting provisions, and also missing estimates was Goldman Sachs, but the miss wasn't that wide, and Goldman is far more leveraged to market activity. Investment banking had a good quarter, as did FICC and equity trading revenue. Shares are down just 0.2% today vs. a 4.5% decline for the XLF, a 5.5% drop for the KBE, and a 6% fall for the KRE.

These moves are occurring against a 2.8% decline for the S&P 500.