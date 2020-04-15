In a COVID-19 update, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE -1.1% ) says it's done an extensive evaluation of the business leading to a number of short-term moves to address costs and cash flow.

Those include cutting executive/boardmember compensation, as well as cutting expenses on talent, third-party staffing and consulting; cutting other operating expenses; and deferring spending on the company's new headquarters for at least six months.

It's also furloughed part of the workforce effective immediately, but says it's doing that vs. permanent layoffs because it "currently believes the furlough will be temporary in nature."

WWE expects to save $4M/month on the employee moves, and see cash flow improvement of $140M mainly from deferring HQ spending.

It also says it has cash and debt capacity of about $0.5M to weather challenges ahead.