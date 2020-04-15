Zambia's government has raised the stakes in its fight with Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY -7% ), threatening to strip the company of its copper mines in the country.

Glencore said last week it would shut down shafts at its Mopani Copper Mines due to falling metal prices and coronavirus related disruptions, and pushed ahead with the move in defiance of the government.

Glencore has struggled to make its Zambian business profitable, but the mines are central to its turnaround plans that also include mines across the border in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The company is in the process of spending billions of dollars at Mopani to sink new shafts; once fully ramped up, the mines are expected to produce 140K mt/year of copper vs. just 51K mt/year last year.