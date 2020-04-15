Harvest Oil & Gas (OTCQX:HRST -32.7% ) Q4 average daily production reached 53.1 MMcfe, down 63% Y/Y primarily due to divestitures in 2019 in the Barnett Shale, the San Juan Basin, the Mid-Continent area and the Monroe Field in Northern Louisiana.

In March 2020, the company agreed to sell all of its oil and natural gas properties in Michigan for $4.8M, with an expected closing during Q2 2020

The Company is actively considering the potential divestiture of all of its remaining assets as well as a potential sale or merger.

For 1H 2020, forecasts average daily production of 36 - 39 MMcfe/day (assume Michigan divestiture closes at the end of June 2020) and 25 - 27 MMcfe/day for 2H 2020

