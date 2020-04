"We have achieved a fragile intermediate success, but we don’t have much room for maneuver, so we must continue by concentrating fully," says German PM Angela Merkel, speaking at a press conference.

Retailers of up to 800 square meters may reopen on Monday. They will have to have a plan for "good hygiene," and the situation will be re-evaluated every two weeks.

She says schools in her country will begin reopening on May 4.

Large public events will remain verboten until at least August 31.

