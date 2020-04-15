American Pacific to purchase Montana copper/gold project

American Pacific Mining (OTCPK:USGDF -33.4% ) agrees to buy Madison Metals’ interest in its namesake copper/gold project, in Montana, US.

The Madison project is a fully-permitted, past producing copper/gold mine that is under option to Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Exploration.

The project is currently under an earn-in, joint venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration has to spend $30M to earn up to 70% of the project.

APM also announced to roll back its shares, 3 for 1. The company would then issue Madison Metals $25M shares over a 24-month period to acquire the stake.