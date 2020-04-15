Covestro (OTCPK:CVVTF -4.4% ) slashes its earnings guidance for 2020 by 20-30% due to the negative impact of the new coronavirus on business and core volume growth in Q1

The company said that the “increasingly adverse” business conditions are set to remain for Q2 as well and “assumes” the recovery will only start in Q3.

Covestro now expects EBITDA to be in the range of between €0.7B - €1.2B down from previous forecast of €1B - €1.5B.

Though the company said that despite a fall in sales volumes of 4.1% Y/Y in Q1, preliminary Q1 EBITDA stood at €254m, in the upper range of its guided range of €200M-€280M; also, said it was increasing its 2020 short-term cost savings target to more than €300M.

Reduced FY2020 capital expenditures by ~€200M to ~€700M

Free operating cash flow could be negative, with the range at between minus €200M - €300M, compared to prior guidance of nil to €400M.