Surge Energy (OTCPK:ZPTAF -8% ) says it will temporarily curtail up to 4,400 boe/day of lower margin production to maximize corporate cash flows, and suspends its dividend until it sees a sustainable recovery in world crude oil prices.

Surge also withdraws 2020 guidance for nearly $100M in capital spending this year after spending $34M in Q1.

The company reports production of ~21K boe/day in March and says it can ramp up output quickly when market conditions change.

Canaccord analyst Anthony Petrucci says he expects more junior and intermediate Canadian oil producers will announce production shut-ins and reduced capex in the coming weeks.