Ad slump isn't sparing Google, Facebook - NYT

The industrywide advertising pullback isn't likely to spare the giants, Google (GOOG -0.7% , GOOGL -0.6% ) and Facebook (FB -1.3% ), The New York Times notes - though the takeaway is that they'll unsurprisingly be far better off than smaller businesses.

Annual revenues are set to decline at both companies for the first time in their history. Facebook ad prices are a record lows and it's hard to find travel and entertainment ads on Google's search.

But what little ad spending remains is likely going to flow to the two giants, making spending even more concentrated, the report notes.

In lean times advertisers are opting for those that gave the most direct translations into new business, making Google and Facebook safer.

Daily spending for digital ads fell more than 20% in late March for sports and entertainment businesses, Pathmatics says, while travel companies dropped digital ad spending to near zero.

Advertisers are also looking to avoid proximity to coronavirus content on publishers - a tactic that is easier on Google and Facebook due to tighter controls, the companies say.