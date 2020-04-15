The U.S. government's hefty spending to keep the economy running through the COVID-19 shutdown is likely to add $1.6T to the deficit in the next two quarters, Natwest's Blake Gwinn told Bloomberg News.

He expects that $950B will be financed with Treasury bills and $250B via the Fed rolling over its securities into new ones. The rest will have to come from the Treasury selling notes and bonds.

The duration of the securities to be offered are expected to be what the government already offers — Treasurys with maturities out to 30 year, plus the re-introduction of 20-year bonds.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has nixed introducing a 50-year security for the time being.

Details on plans for long-term issuance is expected to be part of the Treasury's May 6 quarterly refunding announcement.

U.S. debt as a percentage of the U.S.'s GDP is on track to reach 100% sometime next year, which would bring it to levels similar to those during the World War II era, said Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi.

Before the global financial crisis, that figure was at 35% of GDP.

