Nokia (NYSE:NOK) has a partnership with Asavie to use its SD Edge solution to extend the reach of Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution, to include enterprise mobile and IoT devices - a first, Nokia says.

The news provides a remote working boon, it says, as the new solution allows mobile users to connect to enterprise clouds and applications via SD-WAN, without the hassle of using VPN clients.

And it allows IT managers to extend their security policies beyond the branch to mobile users and IoT devices.

They'll discuss the benefits of the joint solution in a webinar May 12.