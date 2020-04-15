Peloton Interactive (PTON +12.8% ) breaks higher after Roth Capital Partners starts off coverage on the fitness stock with a Buy rating.

Analyst George Kelly sees the stock as compelling at current levels given the momentum of the brand and at-home fitness in general.

Kelly assign a price target of $38 to PTON.

Peloton is pretty well liked on Wall Street, with 23 of 25 firms having a Buy-equivalent rating on it. Seeking Alpha authors are more skeptical, with only one out of seven authors in the bull camp.