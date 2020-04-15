On its earnings call, Goldman Sachs (GS +1.2% ) details a $868M markdown on its debt investments, mainly due to mark-to-market losses, writes KBW's Brian Kleinhanzl.

The $29B portfolio includes $17B held at fair value, which is comprised of $13B in debt securities and $4B in loans. The remainder is loans on an accrual basis.

Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak writes that the negative marks on Goldman's investment/lending portfolios weren't as bad as feared, and strong trading/investment banking helped "cushion the revenue hit."

Turning to the bank's $937M provision for credit losses, reserve builds in wholesale were mostly for oil & gas; in consumer, mainly due to Current Expected Credit Loss for both the coronavirus environment and higher reserving for loan growth, Kleinhanzl said.

Another point of interest, total lending and counterparty exposure to the oil & gas industry was ~$14B, net of ~$600M of hedges, at the end of March. Some $4B were funded loans. Just over half is noninvestment grade, of which more than 70% is secured.

Management still sees achieving medium- and long-term targets, including expense and funding savings, outlined at its investor day, Kleinhanzl writes.