Amazon pauses French warehouses; DOD finds JEDI fair

Following through with this morning's warning, Amazon (AMZN +0.6% ) will suspend operations at its six fulfillment centers in France after a court order banning the sale of non-essential goods.

A spokesperson confirmed the closures to Bloomberg.

The sales ban followed a labor union filing concerning worker safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

The French warehouses will remain closed until at least April 20, according to an internal document viewed by Reuters.

In other Amazon news, a report from the Defense Department's inspector general found that the JEDI cloud contract award process wasn't improperly influenced by President Trump, as AMZN argued.

The report says that DOD officials who awarded the contract to Microsoft (MSFT -1.0% ) "were not pressured regarding their decision on the award of the contract by any DoD leaders more senior to them, who may have communicated with the White House."

In February, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction on the JEDI project after the DOD asked for 120 days to review the reward process. Amazon asked for a more thorough reexamination.