Against an ad-industry downturn, publisher Meredith (MDP -9.7% ) is expanding its sales guarantee as an outreach to struggling advertisers.

The company's introduced the Meredith Audience Action Guarantee - an assurance that a specific number of readers will take action based on seeing a brand campaign in Meredith's magazines (including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, InStyle, Shape and Food & Wine).

Those "actions" can include clipping an ad, asking for more information, visiting a site, gaining a more favorable opinion of a product, considering a purchase or recommending to others.

For the advertiser's part, it will need to commit to a minimum number of ads in Meredith brands for the May through December issues.