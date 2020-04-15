March unemployment was probably under-counted, Fed's Bostic says

Apr. 15, 2020 1:46 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • The March unemployment rate may have actually been 6%-7%, instead of the 4.4% reported, said Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic at a virtual joint meeting of the Birmingham Rotary & Kiwanis Club.
  • He says the March data likely under-counted the level of joblessness caused by the sharp decline in demand as a result of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.
  • The moves delivered "acute impacts" to sectors such as restaurants, entertainment, and the arts, Bostic said.
  • May start to see a rebound in Q3, he added.
