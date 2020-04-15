Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $106.67M (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.