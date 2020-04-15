Credit Suisse expresses some caution on Best Buy (BBY -6.9% ) even after the retailer reported sizzling online sales growth (+250% Y/Y) and better-than-feared total sales growth (-30%).

Analyst Seth Sigman: "Our main caution is not what we see in these results, rather the risk that the incremental demand created from at-home activities starts to fade, and sales slow as they typically would during consumer downturns. This would be an easier call in a 'V' shaped recovery scenario; the unique factors discussed above could bridge BBY to the other side, making this a good place to hide out. But, we think that is a very difficult argument at this point."

The firm lowers its price target to $71 from $78. The average sell-side PT of $77.83.