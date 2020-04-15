BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.55 (-0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.66B (+9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BLK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward.