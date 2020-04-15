The three changes are:

Freddie Mac ( OTCQB:FMCC +4.3% ) says its multifamily forbearance program, which was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic before the CARES Act was enacted, required minimal changes to make it consistent with the new law.

Now restricts a borrower in forbearance from evicting, giving notice of, or starting an eviction of a tenant for nonpayment during the forbearance period; the change removes the requirement that tenants demonstrate their nonpayment is due to COVID-19 related hardship.

Adds explicit guidance from Freddie Mac that borrowers may not charge late fees, penalties, or other charges related to tenant nonpayment of rent to tenants while in forbearance.

Extends the program to the end of the federally declared emergency period or Dec. 31, 2020, whichever comes first; previously, the program was set to expire Aug. 1, 2020.