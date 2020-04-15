KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.55B (+2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KEY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.