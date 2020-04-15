Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 16th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.87B (-0.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.